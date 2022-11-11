Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIK. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ANIK opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.89 million, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $41.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

