Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIK. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Anika Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ANIK opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.89 million, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $41.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.