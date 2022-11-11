Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $43.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 191.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,475. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

