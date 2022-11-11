Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $47.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 191.13% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,583. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,475 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

