Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $129.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $161.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,473.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

