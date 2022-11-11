Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CJ. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$8.87 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.69%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

