Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TransAlta Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

TransAlta stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

