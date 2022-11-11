Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) PT Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 109.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Insider Activity

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,950.91% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. Analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,453 shares of company stock worth $1,727,408. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 149,768 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 11.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.