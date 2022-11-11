B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,709.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 89,401 shares of company stock worth $4,349,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.70. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.64%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.