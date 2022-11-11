B. Riley Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target to $13.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
CNTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Century Casinos Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of CNTY stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.63. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
