B. Riley Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target to $13.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.63. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 514,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 392,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

