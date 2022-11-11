B. Riley Lowers Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $20.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.