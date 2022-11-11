B. Riley Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $9.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

BLDP opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 14.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

