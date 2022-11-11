Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.39.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

