Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

BLDP opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

