Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 315,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

