Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 731,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.51% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $56,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 388,101 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 798,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 353,297 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on MRTX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

MRTX stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

