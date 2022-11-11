Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.03% of Aramark worth $81,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $174,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

