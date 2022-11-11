Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,912,977 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 345.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $78,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 436,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 12.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

