Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 786,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39.

