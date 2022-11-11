Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $61,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.01. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

