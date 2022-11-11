Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 449,710 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $71,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 42,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 93,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 165,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

