Bank of Nova Scotia Has $50.07 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1,685.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,721 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.35% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $50,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -896.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.05. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

