Bank of Nova Scotia Has $63.06 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $63,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 4.7 %

UNP opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.