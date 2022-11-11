Bank of Nova Scotia Has $66.01 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 439.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.20% of Cheniere Energy worth $66,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $167.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.