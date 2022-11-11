Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.78. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.