Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $60,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 109,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after buying an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of EFA opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $81.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

