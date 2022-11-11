Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,406,601 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406,601 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $102,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after buying an additional 268,279 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 554,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 166.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111,590 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

