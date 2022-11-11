Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 47,864 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,864 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.67.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $490.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $431.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

