Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,487 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $63,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.5 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $368.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.82. The stock has a market cap of $350.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

