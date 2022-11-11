Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 48,848 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of FedEx worth $52,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $166.00 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.