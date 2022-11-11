Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 16,971 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $275.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average is $251.80. The stock has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.