Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 785,788 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.59% of NiSource worth $70,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource Company Profile

NYSE:NI opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

