Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,044,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 2.28% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 129,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 2,447.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

