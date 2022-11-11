Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 3,570 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.