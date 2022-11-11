Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.03.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

