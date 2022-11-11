Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $977,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $176.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Profile

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.