Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.9 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

