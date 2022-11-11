Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,271 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 419,593 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after acquiring an additional 317,369 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $16,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 933.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 183,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

