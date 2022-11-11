Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Down 20%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 162,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 222,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Down 20.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bayhorse Silver

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,843.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

