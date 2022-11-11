Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,128,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

