Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,128,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.