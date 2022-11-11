Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

