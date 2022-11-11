Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$312.00” Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.92.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.56 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 33.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 45.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,069,000 after acquiring an additional 96,039 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $3,501,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

