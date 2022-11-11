Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.65.
Biohaven Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.76 on Monday. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.01.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,999,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Biohaven by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 204.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,995,000 after purchasing an additional 559,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
