Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

BMEA opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

