Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
BMEA opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
