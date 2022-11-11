Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Up 13.3%

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 156,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 388,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Black Iron Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$24.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

