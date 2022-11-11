BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $686.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $759.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

