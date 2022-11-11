BMO Capital Markets Increases Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $142.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Nucor stock opened at $139.03 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $82,501,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

