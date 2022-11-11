Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,650.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,441.70.

Booking Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,946.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,802.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,933.49. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

