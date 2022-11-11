Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $12.33

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $11.61. Braskem shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 14,290 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Braskem Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
