Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $12.33

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $11.61. Braskem shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 14,290 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 51.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

