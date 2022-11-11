Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BR opened at $141.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.26. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

