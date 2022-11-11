Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Target Price at C$39.00

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,354.30.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$30.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.21. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.46 and a 1 year high of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

